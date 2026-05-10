Leopard kills 10-yr-old boy at M.M. Hills

May 10, 2026

M.M. Hills: A 10-year-old boy from Bengaluru was killed in a leopard attack this morning between Indiganatha village and Nagamale in the forested stretch leading to Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

The route is frequently used by devotees undertaking a padayatra to the hill shrine. The deceased is Harshith. He was trekking to the hilltop along with his parents and a group of devotees when the incident occurred around 7 am.

According to preliminary information, the group was passing through a forest stretch when a leopard, believed to have been hiding in thick bushes, suddenly attacked the boy. Despite desperate attempts by his parents and other devotees to scare away the animal, the leopard reportedly dragged Harshith into the forest.

Forest Department personnel and residents later launched a search operation and traced the boy’s body inside the forest area. Officials said the leopard had fatally mauled the boy and partially consumed the body.

Senior Forest officials and Police personnel from M.M. Hills visited the spot and began an inquiry into the incident. Authorities have also urged devotees to avoid isolated trekking routes and strictly follow safety guidelines issued by the Forest Department.

Villagers and devotees demanded immediate action to trace and capture the leopard responsible for the attack.

Repeat attacks raise concern

The latest tragedy has once again raised concerns over increasing leopard movement in and around the M.M. Hills. The region has witnessed several leopard-related incidents in recent months.

Earlier this year, a devotee identified as Praveen from Mandya was killed in a similar attack near Talubetta. In another incident in February, a young boy from Channapatna survived a leopard attack on the same route.

After repeated incidents, the Forest Department had intensified surveillance and rescue operations through a special Leopard Task Force. However, villagers alleged that adequate protection was still lacking for devotees using forest pathways to reach the temple.

They pointed out that devotees are usually transported by vehicle up to Indiganatha village, after which they are divided into groups of 10 to 20 persons and allowed to trek to the hilltop with local guides.

Villagers and devotees claimed that the tragedy might have been avoided if an armed forest guard had accompanied the group during the trek through the forest stretch.