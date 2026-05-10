Implement SC order on heritage buildings: MP writes to CM

May 10, 2026

‘Restore, don’t rebuild heritage landmarks Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building’

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately release funds for the conservation and restoration of Mysuru’s heritage structures, Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, in compliance with the recent Supreme Court directive.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Yaduveer said, preserving Mysuru’s traditional heritage buildings was a collective responsibility.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s May 4, 2026, order rejecting proposals to demolish and reconstruct the 19th-century structures, he described the verdict as a landmark ruling aimed at safeguarding the city’s architectural heritage.

He noted that the Court had clearly directed the authorities to conserve and restore the buildings rather than replace them.

The MP pointed out that a detailed technical study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee had concluded that nearly 70 percent of the structures could be repaired and strengthened. He said, the existing foundations could be retained and reinforced, making restoration both practical and feasible.

Stating that Mysuru’s “civic architectural ensembles” are central to the city’s identity, Yaduveer said, he remained committed to protecting its cultural heritage and tourism value as the elected representative of the Constituency. “It is our duty to comply with judicial orders,” he said.

He urged the State Government to implement the recommendations of experts from IIT Roorkee and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) by releasing the sanctioned funds without delay.

He also sought directions to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) to begin restoration work immediately. The MP stressed that the funds allocated by the State Government must be used exclusively for heritage conservation.

Yaduveer recalled that the 2024-25 State Budget had earmarked Rs. 95 crore for the renovation of Devaraja Market and Rs. 35 crore for the restoration of the Lansdowne Building. He said, the structures were not merely buildings, but enduring symbols of Mysuru’s cultural and commercial legacy.

Pointing out that Siddaramaiah himself hails from Mysuru, the MP expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would give priority to preserving the city’s iconic heritage landmarks by ensuring the timely release of funds.