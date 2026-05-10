Leopard Task Force rescues 220 big cats in two years

May 10, 2026

Formed after fatal attacks on humans, specialised teams handle 3,949 complaints

Mysore/Mysuru: Formed two years ago to tackle the growing leopard menace in Mysuru district, the Leopard Task Force (LTF) has emerged as a highly effective wildlife rescue unit, responding to nearly 4,000 complaints and safely capturing 220 leopards involved in human-wildlife conflict across several districts.

The LTF was constituted following a series of leopard attacks in Bannur Hobli of T. Narasipur taluk, where three persons lost their lives, triggering fear among residents. The initiative aimed to reduce public panic and swiftly respond to incidents of leopards straying into human settlements.

Since its formation, the LTF has expanded far beyond its original mandate and has earned appreciation for its prompt and professional response in handling leopard-related emergencies.

Restoring confidence among people

By rescuing leopards that had entered residential areas or attacked villagers and livestock, the task force has played a key role in restoring confidence among people living near forest fringes.

Though initially created for the Mysuru district, the team has carried out operations in multiple districts, showcasing its expertise in wildlife rescue and conflict management.

To ensure a quick response, the department introduced a dedicated helpline number, 94819-96026, through which the public can report leopard sightings or attacks.

According to official data, the LTF has so far handled 3,949 complaints. Mysuru city and taluks accounted for 1,084 complaints, while Mysuru district as a whole recorded 2,955 cases.

Mandya district reported 983 complaints, Kollegal six, Shivamogga three, Hassan one and Chamarajanagar one. Officials said every complaint was verified on the ground and necessary action was taken.

The Leopard Task Force assessing the situation before the rescue operation.

Mysuru district accounts for 164 leopards

Since its inception, the LTF has safely captured and rescued 220 leopards from conflict situations. The rescued animals included 91 male leopards, 69 females and 60 cubs.

Of the total rescues, Mysuru district alone accounted for 164 leopards. This included 68 from Mysuru city and surrounding taluks, 35 from T. Narasipur, 30 from H.D. Kote, five from Hunsur, eight from K.R. Nagar, 12 from Nanjangud and six from Periyapatna.

Mandya district recorded 45 rescues, including 14 from K.R. Pet, two from Maddur, nine from Pandavapura, six from Nelamangala, 12 from Mandya and two from Srirangapatna.

Apart from Mysuru and Mandya, the task force also conducted rescue operations in Yelandur, Shivamogga, Bhadravathi, Bengaluru, Sakaleshpur, Kollegal, Channapatna, MM Hills, Chikkamagaluru and Hubballi.

Well-equipped rescue unit

The LTF functions under the guidance of Mysuru Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda and the leadership of Range Forest Officer Puttaraju.

The team consists of four Deputy Range Forest Officers, eight forest guards and 45 contract staff engaged in rescue operations.

To strengthen field operations, the department has provided the task force with specialised vehicles, an ambulance, veterinary support, drones and safety equipment such as body protectors, helmets, batons and torches.

The team also uses different types of cages, including treatment cages, walk-through cages and transport cages, to ensure safe rescue and handling of leopards.

Speaking about the achievements of the unit, Dr. Prabhugowda said that all 3,949 complaints received over the last two years had been documented and attended to by trained personnel. He said the staff carried out combing operations at every reported location and successfully rescued 220 leopards despite several challenging situations.

He added that staff members were given proper training and equipped with safety gear to ensure both human and animal safety during rescue operations.