Actor Vijay sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM

May 10, 2026

Chennai: Actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a ceremony held at Nehru Stadium here this morning.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy in presence of TVK party workers, leaders of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who have extended their support to TVK to form the Government in the State.

Soon after Vijay’s swearing-in, TVK leaders N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K.G. Arun Raj, K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataraman, R. Nirmal Kumar, Rajmohan, Dr. T.K. Prabhu and S. Keerthana were sworn-in as Cabinet Ministers.

While it was expected members of alliance parties would also be sworn-in into the Cabinet, however, none of them took oath.

As his first orders as Chief Minister, Vijay announced free electricity up to 200 units for every household, Special Force for Protection of Women and Anti Drug Task Force.

LED screens were erected at several locations around Chennai and other parts of the State for Vijay’s fans and party workers to witness the live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay’s parents S.A. Chandrashekar and Shoba Chandrashekar, actress Trisha Krishnan and others were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge took to ‘X’ to congratulate Vijay on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Later, addressing the gathering, Vijay promised to fulfil all his pre-election promises adding that he was not someone who came from a royal lineage. He also added there would be no power centre other than him and warned his party cadre of involving in any corruption.

He promised strict action against drug-related issues, while assuring transparency in the governance.

Chief Minister Vijay thanked the leaders of Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML for their extending their support.

TVK, despite emerging as the single largest party in its maiden electoral show with 108 MLAs, fell short of majority, before Congress and the four parties extended their support to cross the halfway mark of 118 MLAs which finally swelled to 120, providing him more cushion.