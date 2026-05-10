Betraying partners is in Congress’ blood: PM

May 10, 2026

Bengaluru: Accusing the Congress of betraying its alliance partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that backstabbing is in Congress’ blood and this party can go to any extent for the sake of power.

He was speaking at the felicitation programme organised by BJP Karnataka State unit at HAL Airport here this morning. The PM had landed at HAL Airport on way to Art of Living (AOL) Foundation on Kanakapura road to take part in the birthday celebrations of Ravishankar Guruji and inauguration of a Dhyana Mandira at the AOL Ashram premises.

Addressing the party workers at HAL Airport, Modi said, “The Congress ruled the Centre for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 with the crucial support of DMK, which had stood solidly behind the Congress during critical times. But now that the DMK lost power in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the Congress has backstabbed the DMK and extended support to a new party, which has been voted to power there. There will be no surprise if the Congress backstabs the new party too in the near future”.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Modi said the Congress has not fooled only its alliance partners. “The Congress has also cheated women by voting against the Women’s Reservation Bill which was tabled before the Parliament recently. In the past, the Congress had played a trick of intentionally getting the Women’s Reservation Bill defeated by its own alliance partners, when the Congress was in power at the Centre. The people should see through the Congress party’s gameplans and ensure its defeat in all the forthcoming polls”, he maintained.

Recalling that the BJP has won the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from the State, Modi called upon partymen to ensure the defeat of the Congress in the next Assembly polls.

Modi was warmly felicitated by the State Unit of the BJP on the occasion.

Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition leaders in Legislative Assembly and Council respectively R. Ashok and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, Union Ministers V. Somanna and Pralhad Joshi, MP P.C. Mohan and other leaders were present.

Modi later left by road to Art of Living Ashram.