Minister D. Sudhakar passes away

May 10, 2026

State Government announces three-day mourning; last rites tomorrow

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar passed away in the early hours of this morning at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Electronic City here after a prolonged illness. He was 66. Sudhakar is survived by his wife Harshini, son Suhas and daughter Spoorthi.

Hospital authorities confirmed that Sudhakar was declared dead at around 3.15 am. He had been undergoing treatment for several weeks after being shifted from Manipal Hospital on life support, following severe post-surgical complications.

Doctors at KIMS, Bengaluru, said he was on extracorporeal life support due to critical lung failure and was being evaluated for a possible lung transplant. Despite continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary medical team, his condition deteriorated.

Profile: A senior Congress leader, Sudhakar also served as Chitradurga district-in-charge minister and was a four-time MLA from Hiriyur, having earlier represented Challakere.

Born on Mar. 28, 1961 in Challakere, he entered public life after completing B.Com degree and rose through Karnataka politics over more than two decades.

He was considered close to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who expressed deep sorrow, calling him a “close associate and dedicated public servant.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also condoled his demise, describing it as an “irreparable loss.”

State Government announced three day mourning and declared public holiday for Chitradurga district tomorrow (May 11).

His mortal remains is expected to reach Hiriyur in the afternoon. Arrangements have been made at Nehru maidan for the public viewing till 5 pm. Later, the mortal remains will be taken to Challakere and will be kept for public viewing in taluk stadium till 3 pm tomorrow.

Last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow as per Jain tradition, according to family sources.

Mysore Palace illumination, Sound & Light Show stand cancelled

As three-day State Mourning has been announced from May 10 to 12, following the death of Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar on May 10. The regular Sunday illumination of the Mysore Palace has been suspended today (May 10) and the Sound & Light Show stands cancelled on May 11 and 12, according to a press release from Mysore Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya.