CM’s MLC son accused of displacing farmers for hospital plan

May 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been misled regarding the construction of NIMHANS-like hospital at Gudumadanahalli in the taluk, activist Ugranarasimhegowda alleged that the coterie of Chief Minister’s MLC son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah is hellbent on ousting the farmers from their farmlands in the name of hospital construction and pushing them to the streets.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Ugranarasimhegowda claimed that the land mafia was behind the construction of NIMHANS-like Hospital at Gudumadanahalli. Urging CM Siddaramaiah to drop the Hospital project, he wanted the State Government to take a similar decision as in the case of Devanahalli land acquisition near Bengaluru, where the Government was forced to shelve land acquisition last year.

“MLC Dr. Yathindra has changed a lot these days. It seems that the MLC is adamant on the construction of the Hospital on fertile land, even after knowing very well that the land is not the right spot for Hospital construction. Though the idea of Hospital is good, there is a taint attached to its location”, Ugranarasimhegowda argued.

KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the land identified for the hospital construction at Gudumadanahalli is fertile. Hence the Government should shift the project to a suitable location elsewhere in the taluk, he urged.

Dalit leader Shambhulingaswamy who also addressed the press meet, said it is not correct on the part of the authorities to argue that Gudumadanahalli is irrigated and the land identified for Hospital Construction is a Gomaala land. Asserting that the construction of the hospital at the proposed site will prove to be disastrous for environment, he urged the Government to leave the land as a Gomaala itself.

Environmentalist Bhanu Prashanth, farmer leaders Hoskote Basavaraj, Hosur Kumar, P. Marankaiah and others were present.