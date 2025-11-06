Police kiosk springs up near Palace

November 6, 2025

Red-blue structure flouts heritage building norms, say experts

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have begun erecting concrete-based Police Information Kiosks at select locations in city, including the North Gate of Mysore Palace and near Ramaswamy Circle.

However, the newly constructed kiosk near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace, has sparked criticism from heritage experts who allege that it blatantly violates established heritage conservation norms.

As per heritage regulations, no construction is permitted within 100 metres of a protected monument without prior approval from the District Heritage Committee.

The controversial structure — a Police Mahithi Kendra (Police Information Centre) built by the Devaraja Police — stands on a concrete platform painted in bright red, blue and white, featuring a flashy commercial advertisement that clashes with the heritage aesthetics of the area.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology at the University of Mysore and District Heritage Committee Member, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju strongly criticised the construction, calling it a violation that mars the beauty, character and openness of the Palace precincts. He has demanded the immediate removal of the kiosk.

Violation by a Government body

“The Police Department, being a Government body responsible for enforcing law and order, must lead by example in adhering to heritage norms. This installation is highly condemnable as it clearly breaches those guidelines. If kiosks are necessary, they should be temporary in nature. For permanent ones, designs and materials must conform to heritage standards,” Prof. Rangaraju stated.

He further emphasised that no structure can be erected near a heritage monument without clearance from the District Heritage Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and comprising heritage experts.

“Here, the kiosk has come up within the Palace premises — Mysuru’s principal heritage site — in garish colours and carrying flashy ads. Even when permission is granted, the design must blend harmoniously with the heritage architecture and use materials approved by the Committee,” he added.

Citing an example of compliance, Rangaraju referred to the public toilet built near the Town Hall by the Namma Mysuru Foundation in collaboration with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which, he said, was constructed strictly adhering to the Town Hall’s architectural style.

Devaraja Police clarify

According to sources from the Devaraja Police Station, the kiosks were planned during Dasara to assist visitors. Loudspeakers will be installed to relay information to tourists and the general public.

“We have only set up the structure now. Two Policemen will be deployed from 8 am to 11 pm to guide tourists and respond to issues such as harassment or trouble from fake guides. In such situations, visitors may not be able to reach the jurisdictional Police Station immediately, so the kiosk serves as an accessible point for assistance,” an officer said.