Police sensitise public on following COVID-19 guidelines

April 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the threat of COVID-19 second wave looming large and the country witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the City Police conducted a widespread awareness programme to educate the public on the need for following COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures announced by the Government .

In one such programme, the K.R. Sub-Division Police, in association with Rotary Srigandha, Mysuru, Srirampura Vipra Balaga and Suyog Hospital, conducted an awareness campaign near Kuvempunagar complex.

Speaking on the occasion, K.R. ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi said that Mysuru district is witnessing three figure COVID-19 positive cases daily, which is a matter of great concern.

In this backdrop it is absolutely necessary for everyone to follow safety guidelines such as wearing face mask, following physical distancing and maintenance of hand hygiene and adhere to appropriate COVID-19 behaviour in public.

Stressing on the need for undergoing a thorough medical check up when symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain etc. arise, the ACP said that owners of lodges, houses, PGs and such other lodging facilities should immediately report about any stay by foreigners, to the nearest Police Station.

As part of the campaign, the Police visited shops and commercial complexes on prominent roads in Kuvempunagar and asked the shopkeepers to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines by their customers.

Kuvempunagar Police Inspector G.C. Raju, SI Irshad, members of Rotary Srigandha Mysuru Srinivas, Jayaprakash, Krishnamurthy, Madhusudhan, Venkatamurthy, Devappa and others were present.

In another programme, a Police team led by N.R. Sub- Division ACP M. Shivashankar and members of various organisations carried out COVID-19 guidelines awareness campaign on the stretch from Hebbal Main Road to Surya Bakery junction.