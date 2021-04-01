Order slashing rates for Small Savings Schemes scrapped
News

Order slashing rates for Small Savings Schemes scrapped

April 1, 2021

New Delhi: In a major relief to the common man, the Modi Government has withdrawn the rate cut order on the Small Savings Schemes. 

In a brief message on Twitter, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Interest rates of Small Savings Schemes of the Government shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021. That is, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn.” 

The Government yesterday cut interest rates on Small Savings Schemes, including National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF), by up to 1.1 percent for the first quarter of 2021-22 in line with falling fixed deposit rates of banks. The interest rate on PPF was reduced by 0.7 percent to 6.4 percent while the rate on NSC was cut from 6.8 to 5.9 percent.

After the move, the new interest rate on PPF went down to its lowest level since 1974. Reports said that the PPF interest rate was 7 percent between August 1974 and March 1975. Prior to that, the rate was 5.8 percent. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

The steepest fall of 1.1 percent was effected in the one-year term deposit. The new rate stood at 4.4 percent from the earlier 5.5 percent. While announcing the quarterly setting of interest rates in 2016, the Finance Ministry had said that rates of small savings schemes would be linked to Government bond yields.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates static for the fourth time in a row at 4 percent on inflationary concerns.

READ ALSO  Faceless assessment of I-T returns from Vijayadashami Day, says FM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching