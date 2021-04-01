Forest Guard commits suicide

April 1, 2021

He was the recipient of Chief Minister’s Medal

Ramanagar: A Forest Guard, who was the recipient of Chief Minister’s Medal for his honest service at Nagarahole Reserve Forest, has committed suicide at the Department Quarters in Ramanagar on Mar. 30 night.

The deceased is Srinivas (30), a native of Pavagada in Tumakuru district, who was currently serving as the Forest Guard at Ramanagar, coming under Mandya Sub-Division. Srinivas, who returned from work on Tuesday, went to his quarters, where he hanged himself in the room.

He had earlier served Mysuru Zone Social Forest and Nagarahole Reserve Forest. He was recognised for his work on prevention of man-animal conflicts and growing trees under Social Forest and was awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal during 2017-18, which was presented to him on Nov. 23, 2020 in Bengaluru by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He had married Radha about two-and-a-half-years ago and has a small child. Known for his bravery and adventurous attitude, the death of Srinivas has shocked his colleagues and family members. Expressing doubts over the death of Srinivas, his parents have lodged a complaint with Ramanagar Rural Police.

Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to his family members. Last rites were performed at Pavagada.

Mysuru Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal, Dy. Conservator of Forests (DCF) V. Yedukondalu and other officers have condoled his death.