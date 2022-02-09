Police take accused woman for mahazar at midnight

February 9, 2022

Srirangapatna: The Police, who have arrested Lakshmi for the alleged murder of five members of a family, took her for spot mahazar after 11 pm yesterday to avoid people from gathering.

It was done in a secretive manner as the local residents and relatives were demanding the Police to hand over the accused to them for retribution.

Police sources told Star of Mysore this morning that they were unable to take the accused Lakshmi for mahazar during daytime as people were baying for her blood. “It is a narrow lane and since the last two days, people have been camping there on protests, candle-light dharna and other activities. Also, the crowds had collected stones and had piled up near the house so that they could be hurled at the accused when she was brought there for mahazar,” they said.

Last evening, thousands of villagers including women and teenagers and people from surrounding areas gathered at the KRS Police Station demanding that the accused be handed over to them. As the news of the arrest spread, many shouted slogans in unison demanding instant justice.

Taken aback by the sudden development, the Police increased their strength by calling for more personnel from Srirangapatna and their Mandya headquarters. Senior Police officials rushed to the spot to pacify the agitated crowd and KSRP platoons too arrived at the spot.

After much convincing by officers that the accused will be punished and justice would be delivered for the family, the crowd relented though many of them sat in front of the Police Station for an overnight protest.