Youths attempt to assault Traffic SI during vehicle checking drive

February 9, 2022

Cases registered against three at Devaraja Police Station

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Police have registered cases against three youths for obstructing Police personnel from performing their duty and for reportedly trying to assault a Traffic Police Sub-Inspector (SI) during the vehicle checking drive at Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle in city yesterday evening.

Based on the complaint from Narasimharaja (NR) Traffic Police, Devaraja Police have registered cases against Akash, Vikas and Avinash, all residents of Vishveshwaranagar in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district.

Yesterday evening, NR Traffic Police were conducting their regular vehicle checking drive near Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, during which the Cops stopped a Maruti Omni van and asked the person behind the wheels of the van to produce relevant documents.

The person driving the van told the Cops that the documents were at home and refused to show his Driving Licence (DL).

Suspecting that the driver of the van was drunk, the Police asked him to accompany them to the hospital for medical examination, but he refused to co-operate.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the van came in support of the youth driving the van and began to argue with the Police and the van driver allegedly tried to assault SI Nagaraj.

The arguments between the Traffic Cops and the van occupants continued for more than two hours during which the van driver laid down on the road and protested which attracted a large crowd at the spot.

Later, the Police and the public managed to convince the van occupants and sent them to Devaraja Police Station.

Meanwhile, the public said that the Police and the public should behave decently during vehicle checking drive and should not indulge in unnecessary arguments. Vehicle owners and the Police should not lose their patience and indulge in wordy duel in public, the public added.