Works on 10-acre goshala at city outskirts from Feb. 15

February 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With an objective of providing shelter and care to stray cattle, the Animal Husbandry Department has proposed to set up a goshala on the outskirts of the city. The goshala will come up on a 10-acre plot at Ayarahalli in the taluk at an estimated cost of Rs.1.85 crore for which the Department has prepared a DPR (Detailed Project Report) and entrusted the job of executing the works to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDC). KRIDC has planned to commence the work by Feb.15.

For now, the works will commence with the construction of a shed in 2 acres of the 10-acre plot at a cost of Rs. 52 lakh. Around 200 stray cattle can be sheltered in this shed where they will also be taken care of, including their water, fodder and health needs.

As there was no Government facility for sheltering stray cattle, ownerless cows and cows seized by the Police, private agencies such as the Mysore Pinjrapole Society used to take care of these neglected cattle. Now, the Government has launched the initiative and it is expected that the shed at Ayarahalli will start functioning from May this year.

Animal Husbandry Department District Deputy Director Dr. B.N. Shadakshara Murthy told Star of Mysore that taking care of stray and street cattle is an initiative that upholds humanity. Maintaining that it is a matter of pride that the Government is setting up a goshala for the first time, he said that hitherto only private agencies such as Pinjarapole used to take care of stray and street cattle.

But now the Department is building a huge shed at Ayarahalli in the taluk, which is not far away from the city, he said. Noting that seized cattle, injured and sick cattle would be treated and taken care of in the goshala, Dr. Shadakshara Murthy said that the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in May. The Department will also seek big companies and Corporates for help through CSR funds to maintain the shed, he added.