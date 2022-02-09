Netajinagar, Nandini & Vasanthnagar Layouts to get Cauvery water

February 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that measures have been taken to provide Cauvery water to Netajinagar, Nandini and Vasanthnagar Layouts coming under his Constituency. He was speaking after inaugurating the overhead water tank at Netajinagar on Monday.

Pointing out that measures have been taken for sufficient water supplies to all layouts coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, he said that house owners have to pay Rs.26,010 to get water connection, which includes Rs.4,895 as Pro-rata charges, Rs.3,115 as Meter installation charges and Rs.18,000 as advance.

Maintaining that MUDA has come up with a Rs. 2 crore plan for addressing drainage problems in Netajinagar, Nandini Layout and Giridarshini Layout by construction of an STP plant, he said that the MUDA will soon execute works on providing civic amenities in all localities coming under it.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev in his address, said that MUDA has taken measures for supplying drinking water to all localities formed by it and as well as approved private layouts. He appealed the residents to make use of the utilities by paying the advance amount stipulated by the MCC. He also assured that all pending civic works will be completed as soon as possible.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Corporator Rajani Annaiah, MUDA SE Mahesh, VVWW EE Suvarna, MUDA Zonal officers Ravishankar and Shivanna and other officials were present.