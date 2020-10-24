Post-Dasara, RT-PCR result within 24 hours: DC

October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Post- Dasara, the citizens need not wait for four long days to know result of RT-PCR test conducted free of cost at 23 locations spread across the City as it will be available in 24 hours.

Thanks to the installation of Liquid Handling System at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) laboratory, it will be possible to give RT-PCR test result within 24 hours as against the current four days, informed Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri while interacting in a social media platform on Friday.

Stating that COVID-19 testing has been ramped up in the last two to three weeks, she said the testing rate has gone up from 1,200 to nearly 5,000 per day. However, the testing capacity at CFTRI and MMC&RI laboratories are around 1,500 swab samples and the rest are sent to Bengaluru labs for testing where it would take at least four days to announce result. After explaining this to Medical Education and Health Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar, he immediately gave sanction to install the Liquid Handling System at MMC&RI and the work was on. It is likely to become functional after Oct 26. After that, the swab collected here will be tested in that lab and announce results within 24 hours.

No shortage of beds, oxygen

The DC categorically said that there is no shortage of beds and oxygen which are vital in the treatment of COVID-19 patients anywhere in the district. Testing has been ramped up in the last 20-25 days because of which death rate has come down to 1.5 per cent from 2 per cent. Overall parameter has improved in regard to case fatality rate. As per State Government’s direction, RT-PCR test is being recommended for people than Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for accurate result.

Giving details of beds available in Government Hospitals, Rohini said there are 1,946 beds of which 642 are occupied. Besides, there are 211 oxygenated beds and 53 ventilator connected ICU beds. Steps have been initiated to install 50 oxygenated beds in taluk hospitals so that they need not come to district hospitals for treatment. Already, 50 oxygenated beds are available in Nanjangud, T.Narasipur and Periyapatna taluk hospitals.

The DC said people’s co-operation was necessary to make Mysuru ‘COVID-free’ and that was possible if everyone follows the safety norms.