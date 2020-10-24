Mysuru Rail Museum Selfie Contest Winners
News

Mysuru Rail Museum Selfie Contest Winners

October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The renovated Mysuru Rail Museum was made open to public in mid-March. Since then the museum has received applauds from visitors, rail fans and from all forums. The refurbished Museum has new state-of-the-art technology like Virtual tour which was inaugurated by MP Pratap Simha on Sept.2, 2020. 

To increase the wider coverage of Museum among public, the Rail Museum had organised a month-long selfie contest from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. More than 50 contestants participated in the contest in various social media forums.   The first prize was bagged by Gopinath Mallya, a senior Railway Officer and second prize by Prathyugksha Vijay, who is working as HR in a private company. The prize was distributed by Sujata Singh, President, South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO), Hubballi, in a function at the Museum. 

Expressing happiness, Prathyugksha said ‘Rail Museum is one of my favourite places and I visit very regularly.’ 

