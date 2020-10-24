‘Great Indian Festival – Garment Discount Sale’ to end on Oct. 26

October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: To clear the stocks, the garment factories are offering huge discounts on all branded garments (ladies, gents and children) at the ‘Great Indian Festival – Garment Heavy Discount Sale’ being held at Hotel Pai Vista in Mysuru from 10 am to 9 pm. The festival sale which began yesterday will conclude on Oct. 26.

Over 50,000 varieties of ladies, gents and kids branded clothes, including T-shirts, pants, low wears, bermudas, ladies tops, kurthis, pyjamas, western outfits, sarees, ladies undergarments, etc., are available for sale directly from the factories to customers at attractive discounts.

No agents, wholesalers and commission agents are entertained.

As per Government’s directive, wearing of masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distance have been made mandatory for the shoppers. All necessary precautions are in place and customers need not worry to visit the venue, say the organisers.