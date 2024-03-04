Postal workers demand cashless treatment at all Multi-speciality Hospitals

March 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Postal Department employees have urged the Centre to facilitate cashless treatment at all Multi-speciality and private Hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

A resolution to this effect was passed at the 40th Biennial conference of the All India Postal Employees Association (Postman and MTS) organised at a private Hotel here yesterday.

Pointing out that at present, the Postal employees have to first visit CGHS and get reference from it for treatment elsewhere, the Association members said that this practice must stop.

The Conference also resolved to hold a state-level conference at Mysuru and to ensure the participation of at least a thousand representatives. The Association’s new office-bearers were elected for a 2-year term and as many as 15 other Executive Committee members were also elected.

Addressing the conference, the newly elected Mysuru Divisional Secretary and Zonal working President H. Sundaraiah said that the Association has strived for getting women employees due benefits. Regretting that some employees seem to be showing disinterest in organisational activities, he said that the Association is necessary to avail benefits.

Mysuru divisional representative Baby Joseph said that the Association was strong in the country and as such there is no need for any support from others. He took potshots at some organisations which claimed that they played a major role in getting half a day holiday for attending the conference.

The Association Vice-President Syed Jameel, former President H.G. Raju, former Secretaries H.S. Nagaraj and G.Guruswamy were honoured on the occasion.

The Association Treasurer M.N. Giridhar, former Secretary Mutthukumar and others were present.