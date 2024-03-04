National Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive launched

March 4, 2024

2,25,629 children vaccinated on Day-1

Mysore/Mysuru: Children should be administered with pulse polio vaccination to prevent them from becoming physically challenged said Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, here yesterday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the four-day National Pulse Polio Vaccination drive jointly organised by District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Health and Family Welfare at STM Hospital on JLB Road.

“The pulse polio drive has been organised nation-wide to prevent children below the age of 5 years from suffering physical disabilities. Parents should ensure their children are vaccinated against polio to help them in their endeavour to pursue quality education without major health issues,” he added.

Minister Mahadevappa also distributed wheelchairs, MR Kits to physically challenged children and laptops to the wards of the construction workers on the occasion.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who spoke on the occasion, said that pulse polio drive has been taken up effectively in country since six cases were reported each in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan and one case was reported in India on Nov. 3, 2007 from a migrant group and the last case detected was in 2011. Since, then not a single case has been reported in the country.

In an effort to continue India as a Polio Free Country, a nation-wide vaccination drive is being carried out in the first phase during which a total of 2,31,354 children within the age group of 5 years will be administered polio drops in the district.

“A total of 88,844 children will be administered vaccination in Mysuru City, 27,112 in Mysuru Taluk, 19,080 in T. Narasipur, 23,813 in Nanjangud, 19,309 in H.D. Kote, 18,286 in Hunsur, 17,878 in Periyapatna and 17,032 in K.R. Nagar”, he added.

The department had opened a total of 1,612 booths, 29 transit booths to administer vaccination for children on the Day-1. A total of 316 supervisors and 6,564 staff members administered the vaccination yesterday. Meanwhile, the staff members will be visiting about 7,21,471 houses on 2nd, 3rd and 4th day in the district to ensure that all children below 5 years are given vaccination.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI) Dean and Director Dr.K.R. Dakshayini, District RCH officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth, Nodal Officer Dr. Vasanth and CHO Dr. Venkatesh were present.

Mysuru achieves 97.53% progress: Mysuru district achieved a progress of 97.53 percent during the pulse polio drive organised yesterday. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has successfully administered vaccination to 2,25,629 children out of the 2,31,354 targeted children.

Out of the 88,844 children in Mysuru City, a total of 85,945 children were vaccinated. Similarly, 26,295 children were vaccinated in Mysuru Taluk (target 27,112); T. Narasipur – 18,929 (target 19,080); Nanjangud – 23,035 (target 23,813); Hunsur – 18,106 (target 18,286); H.D. Kote – 18,455 (target 19,309); Periyapatna – 17,684 (target – 17,878); K.R. Nagar – 17,180 (target 17,032).