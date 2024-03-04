MGP urges Forest Department to stall cutting of over 25 trees

March 4, 2024

All trees standing in precarious condition threatening public safety, clarifies ACF

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department’s decision to authorise the cutting of certain old and fully-grown trees across various areas of the city has sparked outrage among environmental activists and the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP).

They are raising concerns about whether the Department conducted a thorough examination of the trees to ascertain their age and whether they pose any imminent threat to public safety.

Critics are questioning the rationale behind the move, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in decisions regarding Mysuru city’s green spaces. They advocate for a comprehensive assessment process that considers not only the age of the trees but also their ecological significance and potential alternatives to cutting them down.

As per the notification from the Forest Department, more than 25 trees of various species including Neem, Teak, Nilgiri, Ashoka, Honge, Gulmohar, Raintree, Mango and Peltophorum pterocarpum (commonly known as yellow-flame) are slated for removal.

The designated areas for tree cutting are in locations such as the Mysuru South Police Station premises, R.M.D. Layout in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, behind the Head Post Office in Saraswathipuram and the PKTB Sanatorium premises situated on KRS Road.

An open auction held on 19.12.2023 aimed to address the removal of old and termite-infested trees, which pose a significant danger to public safety. In response to the auction, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju has assigned the task of tree removal to the winning bidders who participated in the auction and fulfilled their financial obligations by paying the bid amount and associated taxes.

The Forest Department has collected a revenue of Rs. 1,61,955 from the bidders as tree costs and the associated taxes.

Bhamy V. Shenoy from the MGP has expressed doubts regarding whether the Forest Department conducted the necessary investigations before granting permission to fell the trees. He stated, “Considering their track record, it is likely that permission was granted based on undisclosed influences. Without the presence of a Tree Authority, the public naturally harbours suspicions about the decisions made by well-intentioned forest officials.”

The MGP has called upon the Forest Department to postpone the tree-cutting decision until they engage in additional efforts to seek public input. Shenoy emphasised the importance of inviting representatives from NGOs who have previously collaborated with the Department on tree planting and conservation efforts.

Forest Department clarifies

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Lakshmikantha informed Star of Mysore that thorough inspections of all the trees were conducted in November and December 2023 before the public auction. The inspections revealed that many trees were in a precarious condition with hollow trunks posing a significant risk.

“Occupants of nearby offices and public spaces have urged us to remove these trees over one-and-a-half-years back due to safety concerns,” he explained. Consequently, after careful evaluation, it was determined that none of the trees were in a healthy condition, necessitating their removal. No healthy trees are being removed, he added.