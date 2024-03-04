‘Hamsa’ ladies hostel opens at Postal Training Centre

March 4, 2024

Pakistan Zindabad slogan, cafe blast prove Congress is soft on terrorism: Prathap Simha

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha inaugurated the newly constructed ladies hostel named ‘Hamsa’ at the Postal Training Centre (PTC) in Nazarbad this morning.

Addressing the gathering, Simha highlighted that this hostel marks a significant milestone as it is the first and only women’s hostel within PTCs across the country, providing accommodation for up to 100 trainees in 36 rooms.

The ‘Hamsa’ ladies hostel was constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.27 crore, covering an area of 906 square metres within the PTC Mysuru campus.

He noted that the foundation stone for the Hamsa hostel was laid by Manoj Sinha, the then Minister of State for Communications and Minister of State for Railways, on Nov. 30, 2017. Additionally, Simha emphasised that PTC Mysuru serves the training needs of Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The MP also mentioned the notable contributions of PTC Mysuru, including the development and release of a software for counter operations in post offices in 1998.

Furthermore, he highlighted the development of a modified version of the software, ‘Meghdoot Millennium’, by the software development centre of PTC Mysuru in the year 2000. The PTC Mysuru celebrated its Golden Jubilee in April 2015, commemorating 50 years of service.

PTC Mysuru Director Dr. Ashish Singh Thakur, Deputy Director K.V.L. Murthy, Director, Postal Services (South Karnataka Region), Bengaluru, T.S. Aswathanarayana and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha unveiling the plaque during the inauguration of ‘Hamsa’ ladies hostel (pic. right) on the premises of Postal Training Centre in Nazarbad this morning as Postal Training Centre officials look on.

Pro-Pakistan slogan

Speaking to presspersons Prathap Simha made strong remarks regarding the recent ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan allegedly raised in the Vidhana Soudha.

He accused the ruling Congress of running a Government akin to the ‘Taliban’ regime. Simha argued that several incidents have occurred which draw parallels between the State Government and a ‘Taliban-led’ administration.

Referring to the recent bomb blast at a café in Bengaluru, which shook the State capital, the MP recalled past incidents of serial blasts in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Surat during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister.

He asserted that the recent café blast in Bengaluru was just a precursor, implying that more such incidents could follow due to what he perceives as the Congress Government’s leniency towards terrorism. Simha demanded an impartial and comprehensive investigation into both the pro-Pak slogan controversy and the café blast case.

Soft on terrorism

Accusing the State Government of attempting to downplay the pro-Pakistan slogan incident, he strongly criticised the Government for dismissing the FSL report circulating on social media as distorted. He lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for shielding the culprits and cautioned that Karnataka might witness more terror attacks if decisive action is not taken against them.

He urged the CM to uphold his promises of not being soft on terr orism and to crack down on anti-national elements firmly. Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prathap Simha stated that the BJP-JD(S) coalition is determined to secure victory in all 28 seats in the State. He urged voters to reject the Congress and instead support coalition candidates to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership further.