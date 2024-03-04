22nd Edition of Geeth Gaatha Chal: Musical nite by doctors captivates audience

March 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Geeth Gaatha Chal-22, the annual musical extravaganza, transformed into a delightful Sunday outing at Kalamandira last evening.

The classic hit songs from Kannada and Hindi films were elegantly performed by a group of doctors, captivating the audience with their musical prowess.

Dr. Preethi Prakash Prabhu commenced the event with an invocation, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganapathi, setting the stage for an uninterrupted series of musical performances. The doctors showcased their remarkable musical talent, effortlessly transitioning into the roles of professional singers and demonstrating their deep passion for music with finesse.

The musical evening formally unfolded with Dr. Sushma paying a perfect tribute with her Bharatanatyam performance to Tulsidas’ ‘Sri Ramachandra Krupalu Bhajamana’.

Dr. M.S. Natashekar mesmerised the audience by recreating the enchanting melody of the classic hit song “Apara Keerthi Galisi Mereda Bhavya Nadidu…” (written by R.N. Jayagopal and sung by P.B. Srinivas), celebrating the beauty of the Kannada language and its land.

Dr. P.A. Kushalappa and Dr. R.L. Varsha singing a duet.

Dr. P.A. Kushalappa entertained the gathering with a soulful rendition of “Hoshwalon Ko…” from the popular Hindi film ‘Sarfarosh’. Additionally, the romantic ballad “Cheluveya Nota Chenna…” from the iconic Dr. Rajkumar starrer ‘Shankar Guru’, rendered in the magical voice of Dr. Ganesh Rao, added a touch of cupid’s charm to the event.

Dr. Somnath Vasudev sang ‘Kohi Hamdum Na Raha…’ from ‘Jhumroo’ while Dr. Snehasri sang ‘Bellane Belagayithu…’ from 1967 Kannada film Sangolli Rayanna and Dr. Sushma rendered ‘Bole Re Papi…’ from the movie ‘Guddi’.

Dr. Natashekar and Dr. Apoorva Natashekar sang a duet ‘Isharo Isharo Mein…’ from ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, followed by Dr. Amrutha who sang ‘Na Jiya Lage Na’ from ‘Anand’ and Dr. Preethi sang ‘Jago Mohan Pyare…’ from the movie ‘Jagte Raho’. Roopika Vikram Muthanna, who was invited as a special singer, sang the heart-touching ‘My Heart Will Go On…’ from Hollywood film ‘Titanic’ originally sung by Canadian singer Celine Dion.

Several other songs received thunderous applause from the audience, including “Poojisalende Hoogala Thande…” from the film ‘Eradu Kanasu’, beautifully rendered by singer Varsha. The rendition of “Endendu Ninnanu Marethu…” (originally sung by P. B. Sreenivas & Vani Jayaram) from the same film also garnered immense appreciation.

Dr. Sushma and troupe presenting a Bharatanatyam performance at the event.

In addition, the rendition of “Chura Ke Dil Mera” from the movie ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ by Dr. U.G. Shenoy and Dr. Sparsha Shenoy captivated the audience, adding to the enchanting musical experience.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who was the chief guest, said, “It is indeed a matter of pride that ‘Geeth Gaatha Chal’ is being organised successfully for the past 22 years. I am also eager to hear the songs and wish that the event maintains the tempo for several years down the line.”

Industrialist and patron of the event Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy said, “Whoever I meet outside asks about Geeth Gaatha Chal and its schedule. The credit of making the event a success goes to the team of Dr. Umesh Kamath, Dr. Kushalappa, Dr. Ganesh Rao and Dr. Natashekar.”

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, entrepreneur Kusuma Shenoy, Geeth Gaatha Chal Founder Dr. Umesh Kamath, Dr. C. D. Sreenivasa Murthy, master of ceremony Syed Aftab Ahmed, Dr. Roopa Prakash and others were present.

Nadabrahma Dhanvantari Award for Dr. Kushalappa

Dr. Kushalappa, who has been successfully organising the event for the last seven years, was conferred ‘Nadabrahma Dhanvantari’ award on the occasion. Industrialist Sam Cherian presented the award.