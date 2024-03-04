Three killed in separate accidents on Expressway, KRS Road

March 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate accidents, three persons including a student were killed on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Siddalingapura and on KRS Road in city. The accidents took place on late Saturday night and yesterday morning.

In the first case, Ramesh (48), a security guard at Sarathi Family Dhaba near Siddalingapura, was killed on the spot, when a car coming from Bengaluru side, rammed into him when he was crossing the Expressway yesterday morning.

It is learnt that someone had cut the wire mesh installed along the Expressway and Ramesh, who had sneaked from the opening had gone to a tea stall and was returning when the accident took place, Police said.

The body was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

Narasimharaja (NR) Traffic Inspector Rekhabai, said that a case has been registered and the car has been seized.

In the second incident, a student and a plumber were killed when the bike they were riding hit the road divider and rammed into an electric pole near the District Hospital on KRS Road at about 11 pm on Saturday.

The deceased are Sachin (16) and Janardhan (25), both residents of B.M. Sri Nagar in city.

Sachin and Janardhan were proceeding on a Yamaha bike from Royal Inn Junction on KRS Road towards B.M. Sri Nagar and when they were riding near the District Hospital, the person riding the bike lost control of the two-wheeler, which hit the road divider and rammed into an electric pole causing serious injuries to both of them. Though both were admitted to a hospital, they are said to have succumbed to injuries.

VV Puram Traffic Sub-Inspector Banu said that a case has been registered and further action has been initiated. Janardhan was riding the bike with Sachin riding pillion and both were neighbours. Both of them were not wearing helmets which resulted in both sustaining serious head injuries, Police sources said and added that if the riders had worn helmets, their lives may have been saved.