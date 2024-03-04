Car gutted after hitting electric pole in city
March 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A car caught fire and was completely gutted after hitting an electric pole in an accident that occurred on Dattagalli Outer Ring Road on the outskirts of city yesterday morning.

The occupants of the car, Chandru and Neha, residents of Kanakadasanagar had a miraculous escape with minor injuries, and were later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

At about 11 am yesterday, Chandru and Neha were proceeding in their Honda City car (KA-33-N-0808) towards Dattagalli. One of the tyres of the car burst near Sa.Ra. Convention Hall, and Chandru in a bid to bring the car under control applied the hand brake resulting in the car running over the divider in a reverse direction and hit the electric pole before coming to a halt.

Passersby immediately rushed to their rescue and shifted Chandru and Neha to a hospital. Soon, the went up in flames and in a few minutes fire engulfed the car. The electric pole was also damaged in the accident.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa and staff visited the accident spot.

KR Traffic Police  Inspector Mohammed Irshad, Sub-Inspector Ashwini and staff Nagaraj, Bhajantri Eshappa Ravi and others made way for smooth flow of traffic.

A case has been registered at KR Traffic Police Station.      

