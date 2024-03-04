31 health centres in Mysuru to treat snake bite cases

March 4, 2024

32 snake bite cases reported in district between January and February, 2024

Bengaluru/Mysuru: In an effort to deliver prompt treatment and administer anti-venom injections for snake bite incidents, Health & Family Welfare Department has designated all Taluk and District Hospitals, along with selected Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the State, as snake bite treatment centres.

A notification from the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services has outlined guidelines for the management of snake bite cases at all levels of healthcare. This decision comes after the Government declared snake bites as a notifiable disease.

ASHA workers have been tasked with counselling patients and their attendants, ensuring their swift transportation to the nearest health facility. Meanwhile, Health Workers at sub-centres are responsible for administering first-aid and notifying the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Medical Officer to facilitate immediate treatment.

All District Health Officers, District Surveillance Officers, and Taluk Health Officers have been instructed to conduct training sessions for Specialists, Medical Officers and Health Workers within their respective districts on snake bite prevention and management. Furthermore, they are mandated to regularly update snake bite cases and related fatalities on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.

31 health centres in Mysuru district

Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy told Star of Mysore this morning that anti-venom injections for treating snake bites were previously administered exclusively at K.R. Hospital and the District Health Hospital.

In light of the notification issued by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Dr. Kumaraswamy informed that 31 health centres, including 16 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), six Taluk General Hospitals located in T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar, as well as nine Community Health Centres in Bannur, Talakad, Jayapura, Jayanagar, Saligrama, Hullahalli, Tagadur, Saragur and Mugur across the district, will now offer round-the-clock snake bite treatment services.

Additionally, Dr. Kumaraswamy mentioned that in cases of severe snake bite incidents, patients would be referred to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

Snake bite cases

From January 2022 to December 2022, Mysuru district reported a total of 183 snake bite cases. Among these, three cases occurred in Mysuru city, eight in Mysuru Rural, 43 in T. Narasipur, 19 in Nanjangud, 22 in H.D. Kote, 28 in Hunsur, 27 in Periyapatna, and 33 cases were reported in K.R. Nagar.

From January 2023 to December 2023, the district recorded 206 snake bite cases. Nine cases were reported in Mysuru City, 13 in Mysuru Rural, 35 in T. Narasipur, 23 in Nanjangud, 38 in H.D. Kote, 32 in Hunsur, 29 in Periyapatna and 27 snake bite cases were reported in K.R. Nagar.

Between January 2024 and February 2024, a total of 32 snake bite cases were reported in the district. Among these, one case was reported in Mysuru City, three in Mysuru Rural, three in T. Narasipur, three in Nanjangud, six in H.D. Kote, four in Hunsur, five in Periyapatna and seven snake bite cases were reported in K.R. Nagar.