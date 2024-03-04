MP inaugurates remodelled Ashokapuram Railway Station

March 4, 2024

Four MEMU trains, Cauvery Express and Malgudi Express, will now originate from Ashokapuram

Mysore/Mysuru: The fully remodelled yard of the Ashokapuram Railway Station, undertaken by the South Western Railway (SWR) at an estimated cost of Rs. 32.5 crore (excluding the additional expenses of Rs. 7.24 crore) was inaugurated by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha this morning.

With the remodelling and transformation, Ashokapuram Railway Station, situated just 5.2 km away from City Railway Station, has emerged as a vital secondary terminal for Mysuru.

Initially equipped with three platforms, three operational tracks and two stabling lines, the station has undergone substantial development. Through extensive redevelopment efforts, Ashokapuram Station has expanded its primary infrastructure and now boasts five operational tracks, five platforms and two stabling lines, said a note from the SWR.

The redevelopment of this significant station has been executed at a total cost of Rs. 32.5 crore. Of this amount, Rs. 22 crore was utilised to enhance transportation facilities, while Rs. 10.5 crore has been allocated to improve passenger amenities.

The construction of Platform No. 6, equipped with full-length platforms such as PF No. 4 and PF No. 5, approved for Rs. 7.24 crore, significantly enhances customer satisfaction by providing additional facilities.

200-year plan

Inaugurating the renovated Ashokapuram Station, Prathap Simha remarked that when he assumed office as the MP in 2014, the station resembled a ‘scrap yard’. “This once-forgotten station has now undergone redevelopment and proudly stands as the second Railway Station. We have plans to introduce an additional line here and two escalators and are working towards converting it under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with an additional investment of Rs. 40 crore,” stated the MP.

“Four MEMU trains, Cauvery Express and Malgudi Express will now originate from Ashokapuram Station. Furthermore, the Tirupati Express from Chamarajanagar will halt at Ashokapuram Station, with a proposal already submitted to the Railway Board. Additionally, initiatives have been launched to expand the Mysuru City Railway Station, with an estimated cost of Rs. 356 crore. These developments align with Mysuru’s vision for the next 200 years,” he elaborated.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, Shilpi Agarwal, ADRMs Vijaya and Vinay Nayak and others were present.

Connectivity to Chamarajanagar

The development activities include establishment of connectivity to routes 4 and 5 towards Chamarajanagar, creation of a full-length stabling line (Track 7), addition of two new platforms, PF No. 4 & PF No. 5, establishment of the second entry building towards Pampapathi Road, extension of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) to ensure easy access to Entry-1 and Entry-2, installation of facilities for water filling for coaches at Platforms 4 and 5 and 6 and 7 and provision of facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the new second entry point.

These improvements will effectively alleviate congestion at Mysuru City Railway Station and the upgrades will facilitate redirection of passenger traffic. Additional platforms, new secondary entrances and expanded parking facilities are poised to accommodate the expected surge in passenger numbers.

Benefits of renovated Ashokapuram Station Yard

The combined total of 11 platforms at both stations (City and Ashokapuram) facilitates efficient Railway operations management, serving as the secondary terminal at Mysore Yard, thus easing congestion for passengers.

With added amenities, Ashokapuram is set to introduce new rail services and support the expansion of trains from Bengaluru to Mysuru, thereby enhancing connectivity.

The convenient access provided through the second entrance supports ongoing development efforts in the Ashokapuram vicinity, offering ease and accessibility.

A major milestone in the modernisation and expansion, bridging the gap for passengers travelling in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section.