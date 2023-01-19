Pratap Simha inspects Ashokapuram Station Yard remodelling works
News

Pratap Simha inspects Ashokapuram Station Yard remodelling works

January 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha yesterday inspected the progress of the Yard remodelling of Ashokapuram Railway Station taken up by the South Western Railway to create additional stabling lines to overcome capacity constraints of Mysuru City Railway Station and to augment the berthing capacity.

Speaking to officials, the MP said that the Station has to be developed as the second Railway Station in Mysuru to give a breather to the City Railway Station that has severe space constraints and mounting pressure of expanding train networks. The works are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 30.42 crore. The tentative completion of Phase 1 is February 2023 while Phase 2 is targeted for completion in June 2023.

