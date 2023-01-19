Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Mysuru

January 19, 2023

Hospital Director, top officials meet MP; discuss formalities

Mysore/Mysuru: The ambitious plan of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, to establish a Regional Kidwai Memorial Hospital in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS Road in Mysuru and a Palliative Care and Research Centre at Dadadakallahalli village in Yelwal Hobli of Mysuru taluk received traction yesterday with a meeting between the Hospital authorities and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Director of the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Cancer Research and Training Centre Dr. V. Lokesh and other top officials of the Hospital met the MP at his Office in Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road in city and discussed the formalities including land transfer to construct the 350-bed Peripheral Cancer Care Centre and the Palliative Care and Research Centre.

The State Government has already approved the sanction of Rs. 50 crore to establish the Peripheral Cancer Care Centre (Regional Unit). The total estimated cost of the Peripheral Cancer Care Centre is Rs. 250 crore and it will be located in the premises of Trauma Care Centre next to Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, KRS Road. It will be set up with the Centre’s assistance and will provide medical care to the patients who are spending the last days of their lives.

It may be recalled here that in May 2022, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue Department) had asked the then Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham to reserve 18 acres of ‘Gomala’ land coming under Survey No.125 of Dadadakallahalli in the name of Medical Education Department to establish the Cancer Research Unit and Palliative Care Centre. Dadadakallahalli is 24 kms from Mysuru city and is on Hunsur Road (NH 275). The establishment of Kidwai Hospital would hugely help cancer patients from Mysuru and surrounding districts such as Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya.

It has been a long-pending demand for a dedicated cancer care facility in Mysuru. The Hospital will be complementary to Mysuru becoming a healthcare hub as the premier Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences which is functioning from its independent premises on KRS Road.

In the 2021-22 budget, Regional Cancer Treatment Centres in Mysuru and Shivamogga were announced at a cost of Rs. 100 crore on the lines of Kidwai Memorial Institute. Soon after the announcement, Kidwai Institute took up the works for Mysuru Kidwai Centre.