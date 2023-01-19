Suttur Jatra: 115 couples tie knot at mass marriage
January 19, 2023

Nanjangud: A total of 115 couples entered into wedlock at the mass marriage ceremony organised on the second day of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava (Suttur Jatra) at Suttur Sri Kshetra in Nanjangud taluk this morning.

In all, 2,962 couples have tied the knot during the mass marriage ceremonies organised at Suttur Jatra Mahotsava from 2000 to 2022. Besides, 444 couples have got married during the monthly mass marriage ceremony conducted at Suttur Sri Kshetra from 2009.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was scheduled to inaugurate the Mass Marriage ceremony, skipped the event to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme of launching various projects at Yadgir.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Sachchidananda Saraswati Swamiji from Sri Vasavi Peetha, Bengaluru, Dr. Sri Chandra-shekhara Shivacharya Swamiji of Sri Gurumalleshwara Samsthana Hiremath, Hukkeri graced the occasion.

Co-operation and District Minister S. T. Somashekar, PWD Minister C. C. Patil, MLA S. A. Ramdas, Bharathi Reddy of Food and Drug Administration, USA, industrialist Tirumalai Tambu from Coimbatore and others were present.

