Tribal Youth Exchange prog. inaugurated

January 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar (Administration) V.R. Shylaja formally inaugurated the week-long 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme at University Fine Arts College on Bogadi Road in Manasagangothri here this morning.

The week-long programme, organised under the joint aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan-Karnataka, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysuru, National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Mysore (UoM) and District Administration, Mysuru, began from yesterday and will conclude on Jan. 24.

Speaking on the occasion, Shylaja, who is also a senior KAS Officer, said that India is a nation with unity in diversity. “India is a country with several languages, culture and practices and is diverse and has acclaimed its position to be the richest cultural and heritage country. Having a large number of youth population in India, youths are pride, power and asset of the nation. There are several examples of Indian-origin youths who have reached top posts and are working as CEOs at various International companies like Google,”  she added.

“Youths must be self-reliant and must not lose their self-esteem. It is important for them to believe in their IQ and themselves to achieve in their field of interest and reach heights,”  she suggested.

The stage programme was followed with cultural events. Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan-Karnataka, Regional Director M.N. Nataraj, Nehru Yuva Kendra District Youth Officers Abhishek S. Chahare and Raghuveer, GSS Foundation Head Srihari, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, leader Varakod Prakash and others were present.

Hundreds of tribal youths and officials from across Karnataka and other States including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra and Bihar have arrived in city yesterday to take part in the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme which will feature interaction sessions with resource persons, cultural activities, yoga sessions, declamation contest on patriotism and Nation-building, seminars on various topics including ayurveda medicines, yoga and meditation, new technology for youth etc.

The youths will be taken on field visits to prominent tourist spots in and around the city including Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, Infosys Campus, Ayurmantra Hospital campus and KRS Dam.

A few folk troupes of Karnataka will be taking part in the cultural exchange programmes to be held on Jan. 22 and 23.

