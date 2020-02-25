Decomposed body of Forest watcher found on Kukkarahalli Lake roadside

February 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The decomposed body of a Forest Watcher was found in a water-filled tank on Kukkarahalli Lake roadside yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh (39), a resident of Saragur and working as a Forest Watcher with the Forest Department.

Jayalakshmipuram Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary.

As the body was decomposed, the Police have suspected that the deceased may have accidentally fallen into the water-filled tank three to four days ago while trying to sit on the edge of the tank.

Jayalakshmipuram Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

The exact cause for the Forest watcher’s death would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report, said Jayalakshmipuram Inspector Sureshkumar.

