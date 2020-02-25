Police custody for gangster Ravi Pujari till Mar. 7

February 25, 2020

Bengaluru: Notorious gangster Ravi Pujari, who is accused of making extortion calls to businessmen and celebrities and who had hoodwinked Indian investigation agencies for nearly three decades, was brought from Senegal, a West African country to Bengaluru by the Karnataka Police in the wee hours of Monday.

After being brought to Bengaluru, Pujari was produced before an ACMM Court, which remanded him to Police custody till Mar.7.

A four-member team of Karnataka Police, which included senior IPS Officers ADGP(Law & Order) Amarkumar Pandey and Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, brought Ravi Pujari by an Air France flight to Bengaluru. The gangster’s arrest ends one of the biggest hunts by the Karnataka Police.

Pujari is an accused in 97 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, among others. While 47 of these cases were booked in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, 46 were filed by Bengaluru Police. Pujari is also wanted in 100 other similar cases in Gujarat and Maharashtra, it is learnt.

