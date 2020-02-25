II PUC exams from March 4 to 23: Beware of malpractices lest you land in jail

February 25, 2020

Bengaluru: With the Second PUC annual exams hardly ten days away (Mar.4 to 23), the Department of Pre-University Education has announced stern measures for prevention of any malpractices during the exam.

In a circular containing rules and regulations, the Department said that those found indulging in exam malpractices are liable for a five-year jail term along with a penalty of Rs.5 lakh.

As per the circular issued by the Director of PU Education, an FIR can be filed in the jurisdictional Police Station against those who obstruct exam duties, Promulgation of prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius of all exam centres, ban on carrying electronic gadgets like camera, laptop and mobile phones in exam centres, prevention of exam malpractices such as copying, mass copying, extending help for copying, impersonation, question paper leak etc.

The circular has also warned of legal action against those examiners, supervisors, Chief Superintendents, who are found guilty of abetting exam malpractices.

