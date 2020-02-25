Captive breeding: T-80 to be paired with Durgi

February 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant boost to captive tiger breeding, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popular as Mysuru Zoo, has planned to utilise the male tiger that was captured from the fringes of Bandipur for breeding.

The tiger, named T-80 will be paired with Durgi. T-80 was captured in October 2019. It is a healthy male aged about five years. The big cat was captured at Chowdahalli. The feline was seen wandering in search of territory through several forest ranges and ended up in the buffer area of Gopalaswamy Betta Range in Bandipur.

The tiger was first photographed in 2018 January-February in Antharasanthe Range. It was spotted at Moolehole Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in December 2018. In about a year’s time, the tiger had walked about 100 kms from Nagarahole National Park to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in search of territory and a mate.

The male tiger ‘T-80’ that was captured in Bandipur Range.

There are nine Zoos in the State including Mysuru Zoo and most of the tigers in these Zoos belong to the same blood group. As there is a need for fresh species of tiger family, the Zoo authorities in Mysuru were on the lookout for a suitable female tiger for mating with this captured male tiger.

Now the Zoo authorities have decided to use this T-80 for breeding, as it is a fresh blood. These tigers which have grown up in the natural environs of the forests are blessed with the natural instinct of preying and mating. After initial tests, Durgi that was captured from Bandipur a year ago was found to be a fit partner for T-80, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni told Star of Mysore.

Zoo authorities have already started familiarising process between Durgi and T-80 and are kept in adjacent cages. “The familiarisation process will take time and we cannot leave Durgi suddenly with T-80. We are following the established protocol for this,” he added. Both the tigers are at Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli.

The Zoo authorities have also sought permission from the Government to breed Indian Guar (Indian bison). Incidentally, the country’s biggest Gaur conservation breeding Centre is also located at the Chamundi Rescue Centre.

