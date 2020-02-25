Irwin Road widening: Hurdle cleared as hospital toes the line

February 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A major hurdle for widening the ever busy Irwin road has been cleared with Prasad Nursing Home and Chitra’s Hospital located on the road agreeing to vacate for facilitating road widening.

Hospital head Dr. Mahesh Kumar and Dr. Chitra, after withdrawing the suit filed against the MCC in the Court, handed over a letter agreeing to vacate the hospital and thus facilitate widening of the road, to MCC Zonal Assistant Commissioner Geetha Huded and Development Officer H. Nagaraj on Feb. 22.

Speaking to SOM, Dr. Mahesh Kumar said that with an objective of widening the Irwin road, the MCC authorities had sought the demolition of the hospital for road widening. But there was delay as the issue had to be discussed with all the trustees of the Hospital. But now, the Hospital has decided to vacate taking into consideration public interests, he said and added that the hospital authorities has handed over the letter agreeing to vacate the hospital for road widening purpose.

MCC Zonal Assistant Commissioner Geetha Huded said that the compensation amount will be credited to the account of the Hospital authorities, after which the buildings in the premises will be demolished.

Now that the hospital authorities have agreed for demolition, the road widening works will be expedited. Apart from this, the MCC is also holding talks with Wakf Board authorities for demolition of a part of the structure owned by it to enable road widening on this stretch of Irwin Road, Geetha Huded said.

Hospital faculty Ravikantarao, MCC Health Inspector Shantaraj and others were present.

