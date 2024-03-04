Hundreds join Walkathon on World Hearing Day

March 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), in association with JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing (JSSISH) and the Mysuru Chapter of Indian Speech and Hearing Association (ISHA), had organised a walkathon as part of World Hearing Day in city yesterday.

Over 300 participants including students and staff members of AIISH and JSSISH took part in the walkathon which was flagged off by AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace.

The walkathon served as a reminder of hearing health’s crucial role in our lives and also to highlight hearing-related issues for the public, including hearing loss and the adverse effects of noise pollution.

World Hearing Day, celebrated annually on Mar. 3, serves as a platform to amplify WHO’s advocacy efforts and mobilise stakeholders worldwide towards achieving the shared goal of a world where everyone enjoys optimal auditory health and well-being.

The walkathon aspired to achieve many objectives which includes to dispel misconceptions and foster a realistic understanding of hearing-related issues, thereby empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their hearing health; it highlights the pressing need for preventive measures and sound conservation practices in the face of rising noise pollution, which poses a significant threat to auditory well-being, to amplify the voices of those affected by hearing loss, advocating for inclusivity, accessibility and equitable opportunities for all members of society.

Such an initiative is emphasised by the staggering prevalence of hearing loss globally, affecting millions of individuals across the globe.

Apart from walkathon, AIISH had organised several other activities, such as street plays in villages to create awareness among the rural population and hearing screening for over 1,200 school children.