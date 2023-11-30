Pourakarmikas to stage Statewide stir tomorrow

November 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging for fulfilment of various demands of Pourakarmikas including regularisation of ser-vices of Underground Drainage (UGD) assistants, a mega protest has been organised across the State simultaneously including Mysuru tomorrow (Dec. 1).

S. Nagaraju, District President of Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhegala Pourakarmikara Mahasangha told mediapersons at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday that “A rally will be taken out in the city after offering floral tributes to the statue of 12th century social reformer Basavanna at ShivarathriRajendra Circle near Gun House, at 11 am under the leadership of former Mayor Narayan. The rally will conclude at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) main office.”

Nagaraju also demanded that ‘service of 544 UGD assistants working in 10 City Corporations should be regularised along with the drivers of vehicles deployed in door-to-door garbage collection and Pourakarmikas by amending the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules. The next of kin of the Pourakarmikas receiving direct pay should be given job on compassionate grounds. In the event of death, Rs.25,000 financial assistance should be provided for their funeral and Rs. 10 lakh relief in the case of any mishap involving Pourakarmikas. Upon retirement also, Pourakarmikas working under direct pay system should be given Rs. 10 lakh.”

Nagaraju also demanded for regularisation of services of outsourced Pourakarmikas, UGD Safaikarmacharis, loaders, cleaners, drivers and assistants at the earliest.

Office-bearers of Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhegala Pourakarmikara Mahasangha S.M. PalaniSwamy, R. Shivanna, Harish Kumar, Palani, Shesha and others were present.