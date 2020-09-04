Power disruption on Sept. 6

September 4, 2020

Owing to emergency maintenance works, power supply will be disrupted on Sept. 6 between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas:

Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Kumbara Koppal, Toll Gate, Vani Vilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subhashnagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar, Railway Layout, Abhishek Circle, Madegowda Circle, M.G. Koppal, Outer Ring Road, Hampi Circle, Sangam Circle, KIADB Industrial Housing Layout, L&T Factory surrounding areas, Rane Madras surrounding areas, J.K. Tyres and Mysore Steels.

Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayakanagar, Jayadevanagar, B.M. Shirnagar, Hebbal Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant, Hebbal 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Subramanyanagar, Basavanagudi, surrounding of SBM Bank, Hebbal Colony and Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikanthanagar, Sankranthi Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADA Layout, Mayura Circle, Kavery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant and Shivamogga Steels surrounding areas, Belagola Industrial area, KRS Road, Bhyraveshwaranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Metagalli Industrial Area and surrounding areas.

Hebbal Industrial Power Distribution Centre: Koorgalli Industrial areas, Excel Public School, Vinyas, Koorgalli Lake surrounding areas, Gopalan Compound, Wipro, Meritor, Pattabhi Enterprises, Millennium, L&T, Mark Batteries Road, Chamundi Silks and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC.