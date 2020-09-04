In Briefs

Power disruption on Sept. 6

September 4, 2020

Owing to emergency maintenance works, power supply will be disrupted on Sept. 6 between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas:

Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Kumbara Koppal, Toll Gate, Vani Vilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subhashnagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar, Railway Layout, Abhishek Circle, Madegowda Circle, M.G. Koppal, Outer Ring Road, Hampi Circle, Sangam Circle, KIADB Industrial Housing Layout, L&T Factory surrounding areas, Rane Madras surrounding areas, J.K. Tyres and Mysore Steels.

Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayakanagar, Jayadevanagar, B.M. Shirnagar, Hebbal Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant, Hebbal 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Subramanyanagar, Basavanagudi, surrounding of SBM Bank, Hebbal Colony and Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikanthanagar, Sankranthi Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADA Layout, Mayura Circle, Kavery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant and Shivamogga Steels surrounding areas, Belagola Industrial area, KRS Road, Bhyraveshwaranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Metagalli Industrial Area and surrounding areas.

Hebbal Industrial Power Distribution Centre: Koorgalli Industrial areas, Excel Public School, Vinyas, Koorgalli Lake surrounding areas, Gopalan Compound, Wipro, Meritor, Pattabhi Enterprises, Millennium, L&T, Mark Batteries Road, Chamundi Silks and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching