Power sharing pact… High Command decision is final

December 22, 2025

I am making it clear once and for all, asserts CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as speculations and discussions in political circles over leadership change issue in Karnataka continues, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that the decision of the Congress High Command is ultimate and binding on everyone in the party.

Speaking to press persons at his residence in T.K. Layout here this morning, he said that he has spoken to Congress High Command, which in turn said that it would decide on the matter.

“I am making it clear once and for all that the decision of High Command is final and as such the matter of change of leadership issue ends. It is the media which is talking more about leadership change though I have often clarified and had even issued a statement in the just concluded winter session at Belagavi. I endorse the statement of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has said that no one should claim that they alone brought the party to power or built it,” CM pointed out.

However, taking exception to Kharge’s remarks that the party issues in the State must be resolved at the local-level, CM reiterated that it is the High Command which has to resolve any issues bothering the State Unit.

When questioned about talks of ‘Kranti’ (meaning Revolution) during Sankranti festival, the CM said that there is nothing as such.

Hate Speech

Replying to a question on BJP’s opposition to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, Siddaramaiah, brushing aside any apprehensions of the Opposition, said that the Bill covers all political parties, leaders and organisations.

Noting that it is the BJP leaders who often make hate speeches, he said that this is the reason why the BJP is unduly worried about the Bill.

Asserting that the Bill was very much necessary to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood in the State, he strongly defended the introduction of the Bill, hoping that it will put an end to hate speeches, which often give rise to communal violence and tensions.

CM stays overnight in city

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who arrived in the city last evening, reportedly held a meeting with party MLAs and top party leaders from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts regarding selection of President and Vice-President for Mysore and Chamarajanagar District Central Cooperative (MCDCC) Bank, in which the Congress has gained majority in the elections held to the Board of Directors of the Bank recently. The meeting is said to have taken place at a hotel on Bogadi Road in the city and lasted over an hour.

CM savours dosa at city hotel

Earlier in the morning, CM Siddaramaiah had breakfast at his favourite Mylari Hotel in Agrahara, where he was served with dosa and other items of his choice. Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K.Venkatesh, MLA D. Ravishankar, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and others too had breakfast with the Chief Minister.