e-Swathu service not in service

December 22, 2025

Technical glitches, server breakdowns halt e-Khata issuance process; property owners bear the brunt

Launched by CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Dec. 1

Service yet to take off in his home district Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Technical glitches and server failures in the revamped e-Swathu 2.0 digital platform, launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Dec. 1, have stalled the issuance of e-Khata documents — both A-Khata and B-Khata — across Mysuru district since the day of its rollout.

As a result, scores of property owners have been making repeated visits to the Mysuru City Corporation, Town Panchayats, City Municipal Councils, other local bodies and Gram Panchayat offices, only to wait for hours or return without their documents.

Developed by Karnataka Government, e-Swathu 2.0 is a centralised online platform intended to manage urban and rural property records, streamline transactions, prevent fraud and ensure transparency in land ownership. The portal enables citizens to access digital e-Khata documents — Forms 11A and 11B — and related property records online.

However, the platform has remained non-functional since Dec. 1, with frequent server breakdowns, website crashes and network connectivity issues. The software is managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Bengaluru.

Faltered rollout

The State Government upgraded the Panchatantra software and introduced e-Swathu 2.0 in April this year to integrate property details with digitised records, simplify documentation and strengthen ownership verification. Despite these objectives, the rollout has faltered at the pilot stage.

Mysuru is among the five districts selected for the first phase of the e-Swathu 2.0 pilot project. However, even in the Chief Minister’s home district, the platform has failed to take off, with not a single e-Khata application — either A-Khata or B-Khata — processed since its launch.

The e-Khata has been made mandatory for building plan approvals and all property-related transactions, pushing the property owners into further confusion.

On their part, the officials and staff are left wondering and kept waiting for when the technical glitches, network failure, website and server breakdown issues are properly and permanently addressed.

There have been glitches in the e-Swathu 2.0 platform, affecting the issuance of A-Khata and B-Khata documents at the Mysuru City Corporation and other local bodies in the district. The issues — including server problems, login credential errors and software glitches — are being rectified in Bengaluru, and we expect the system to be operational soon — G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru

Welfare scheme benefits denied at Nemmadi Kendras

Citizens visiting the Mysuru Taluk Office for various services have raised concerns over difficulties in submitting applications at Nemmadi Kendras, citing stringent document verification and procedural delays.

Applicants are reportedly required to produce original documents such as Aadhaar, ration, voter identity cards, bank passbooks and life or death certificates.

In the absence of originals, applications for several schemes are not being accepted, causing inconvenience to the public.

Residents allege that if any document is lost, applicants are forced to spend months visiting multiple offices to obtain replacements. They claim that such strict verification is being enforced only at Mysuru Taluk Nemmadi Kendras, leading to frustration.

Even beneficiaries holding BPL cards have reported rejection of applications when income entries exceed Rs. 30,000 per annum, resulting in poor students being denied scholarships.

Pension schemes for widows, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and Sandhya Suraksha beneficiaries are also said to be facing delays or rejection.

Applicants further allege that while processing caste and income certificates, officials record inflated income figures, effectively disqualifying eligible beneficiaries. Widows and persons unable to work due to illness are particularly affected.

Cumbersome processes

In cases where income certificates are issued incorrectly, there is no immediate mechanism for cancellation or correction. Applicants are required to submit separate requests, which reportedly take several months to process.

Those approaching officials or the Deputy Tahsildar for clarification claim they receive inadequate responses. Students seeking OBC, minority, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), residence or domicile certificates report delays, while families applying for lineage or family member verification certificates also face obstacles.