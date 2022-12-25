Presbyter’s X-mas Message

December 25, 2022

By Rev. Daniel J. Kaundinya, Presbyter, St. Bartholomew’s Church, Mysuru

Dearly Beloved in Christ,

Greetings in the precious name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

At the outset I would like to thank Lord Almighty for His faithfulness and His grace that has led us thus far as a family of believers at St. Bartholomew’s. The caring way in which God saw us through affirms God’s abundant grace and loving kindness towards the faithful.

The arrival of Advent Season is gifted to relish the great experience of human kind at the arrival of the Saviour and joyfully expect His second coming. It’s a season to thank God and celebrate God-Human relationship in Christ which rekindles the fire of perpetual companionship in Jesus Christ and celebrate God’s abundant grace in sending His son to save the world.

Further, the scripture reminds us that the celebration of Christmas season is pivoted in John 1:1-18 which says, “The word became flesh and lived among us, and we have seen his glory, the glory of our Father’s only son, full of grace and truth.”

It is evident here that God’s grace made flesh that we will understand God’s active, lively grace when we participate in it. From His fullness we have all received grace upon grace which ensured forgiveness of sin, reconciliation with the Father, everlasting life and to be prepared for His second coming.

Lastly, God’s gracious love is always abundant, overflowing and reaching out. In His arrival it was profusely poured upon the people in darkness; we have all received grace upon grace and thus it calls us to be the channel of his care and reach out the spirit of first Christmas and continue to share it with those who are deprived of it.

I pray and wish that the abundant grace of God be relished, experienced and relived during Christmas time to fill our life with Joy, Peace and Divine blessings. All glory and honour to Him alone.

Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year-2023.