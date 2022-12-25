Midnight Mass marks X-mas celebrations

December 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After a two-year gap due to COVID pandemic, Christmas was celebrated by Christian community members with grandeur and gaiety in the city last night.

All Churches in the city were specially decorated for the grand celebration, marked by Carol singing and Holy Mass. The devotees who congregated at St. Philomena’s Church joined the mass prayers that took place between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm.

Later, Bishop of Mysuru Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, placed the idol of Infant Jesus in the crib and lit the candles and conducted the midnight mass, thus ringing in the celebrations at the stroke of midnight.

Special mass was held at all other Churches across the city, including Deenara Mata Church in Bannimantap, St. Anthony Church in Gayatripuram, Pushpagiri Church in Belavatta village, Sacred Heart Church in Yadavagiri and Holy Family Church at Hinkal. All the Churches were a beehive of activities as devotees thronged them to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

For the first time, St. Philomena’s Church had a theme of ‘Old Testament and New Testament’ this Christmas which attracted thousands of devotees and tourists. While ‘Old Testament’ featured replicas of all creations including animals and birds, ‘New Testament’ has the Infant Jesus in the crib with mountains, flora and planets hanging around along with the Sun and the Stars.

Many people were seen clicking pictures and taking selfies.