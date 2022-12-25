Palace Flower Show beckons visitors

December 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The stoic silence of the State Government to the District Administration’s proposal to conduct the Mysuru Winter Festival 2022 and a request seeking Rs. 50 lakh grant notwithstanding, the annual Mysore Palace Flower Show conducted every winter is seeing major attendance.

The Flower Show, a combination of symbols and imagery from natural, historical, religious, technological and current affairs — all signifying a mini-India, was inaugurated yesterday by District Minister S.T. Somashekar and other dignitaries who also went around the vast campus, enjoying the colourful world lit up by bright lights.

So much was the enthusiasm that people thronged the venue after 7 pm and were loitering around experiencing the beauty of the flowers, floral models against the backdrop of the illuminated Palace. Some were literally shooed away from the venue at the closing hour.

At the time of the Flower Show, the imposing structure of the Palace will be illuminated between 7 pm and 8 pm daily and the Flower Show is open from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free and, in the evening, there are several cultural programmes.

At the centre of the Flower Show is the floral replica of Kashi Vishwanath Temple that has been built with red, white and yellow flowers. There is a floral sanctum sanctorum that has a Shiva Linga that has been arranged with flowers. Visitors were seen praying in front of the replica as they had a chance to see the Kashi Temple in Mysuru.

Replicas a huge hit

Other attractions include Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, complete with birds hanging from threads indicating that they are flying, islands and a crocodile model made of bitter gourd. Floral replicas of Kalashas and the portraits of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, a model of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar having a conversation with Sir M. Visvesvaraya are also attracting people.

The portrait of Adi Shankaracharya, models of Amar Jawan Jyothi, Vande Bharat Express Train, Cheetahs brought from Namibia, elephant Lakshmi that gave birth to Sri Dattatreya at the Mysore Palace premises during Dasara, first female teacher Savithribai Phule, Yoga For Life model, hockey legend Dhyanchand, Raja Ravi Varma and Padma Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik and Kambala sport model are proving to be great hits.

Over 32 species of flowers including African Marigold Yellow, Orchids, Celosia, Carnation, Anthurium, Gerbera, Roses, Cosmos, Blue Daisy, Chrysanthemum, Cockscomb, Kochia, Phlox, Chrysanthemum, Ping Pong, Petunia, Torenia, Dracaena, Tithonia and Zinnia that are grown in over 25,000 pots are on display. Thousands of saplings, ornamental plants, quick flowering plants like Felicia Daisy, Marigold, Zinnia and ornamental plants like Cactus are exhibited.

Promoting tourism

Speaking after inaugurating the Flower Show, Minister Somashekar said the Government is giving emphasis to promote tourism. He played down the threat of another wave of COVID-19 and said that the rules stipulated by the Health Department are being followed and there is no need to panic.

He said that the Government has initiated measures to sanction interest-free loans through the Co-operation Department and Rs. 24,000 crore would be distributed to the farmers. Those farmers who had availed loans earlier too can avail of the loans from the Cooperation Department and all the District Co-operative Banks have been notified of it and have started disbursement, Somashekar added.

Over 500 artistes led by Guru Vid. Sridhar Jain, Founder of Sri Nimishamba School of Dance, Mysuru, presented a dance feature titled Mera Bharat as part of the cultural events at Mysore Palace last evening.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations and others were present.