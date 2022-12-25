Miffed BJP leader G. Janardhana Reddy announces new Party

December 25, 2022

Bengaluru: Setting at rest all speculations on his future political career after his reported sidelining by the BJP, former Minister and Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy said he will be floating a new Party shortly and contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in the State independently.

Addressing a press meet here this morning, Janardhana Reddy, a former Minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition Government and in first BJP Government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa over a decade ago, said that he had come out of the BJP miffed over his sidelining by the Party.

Disclosing the name of his new party as ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha’, Reddy said he began his political journey by joining the BJP under the leadership of Sushma Swaraj.

Maintaining that he gave his heart out for the party since then, Reddy contended that barring B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, no other top BJP leaders stood by him during his testing, trying and troublesome times.

Stating that his wife Lakshmi Aruna, who solidly stood by him during his difficult times, will play a crucial role in working out his new Party’s political agenda, Reddy reiterated that his new Party would contest the forthcoming Assembly polls and he would not force his protégé B. Sriramulu, a current Minister, to join his Party. The symbol and flag of his new Party which has been named as ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha’ will soon be finalised, he added.