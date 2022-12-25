Tourist arrivals in Mysuru ringing the cash register

December 25, 2022

But road repair works in peak tourist season causing inconvenience to public, commuters

Mysore/Mysuru: The tourism sector has made a strong comeback in Karnataka in 2022 and as per the latest statistics provided by the Tourism Department between January and October this year, over 14 crore domestic tourists and over 50,000 foreign tourists visited the State.

The most preferred tourist destinations are Mysuru-Kabini-Kodagu circuit, Hampi, Badami, and Chikkamagaluru. In Mysuru, the tourism has reached the pre-pandemic levels multiple times and after Dasara, this winter is again seeing a tourist rush and the hospitality sector is upbeat as the cash registers are ringing.

All the hotels, home stays, resorts and even serviced apartments are teeming with guests and they have booked rooms till January 3. There are more than 10,000 rooms and there is a 100 percent occupancy. These tourists have come and are here to stay despite the outbreak of COVID in China.

Thankfully for the hospitality and the travel sector, the pandemic has not raised its ugly head in India and the Mysuru region. Though there is a general caution, the stakeholders are following measures like sanitisation and adhering to the standard operating protocols.

Tourists are making a beeline to various destinations within Mysuru and are thronging attractions like the Flower Show, Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, Krishna Raja Sagar and cooler places like Balamuri, Yedamuri, Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. Destinations like Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru are also witnessing extra rush this Christmas and New Year season.

Male Mahadeshwara Road in Nazarbad blocked for repair works.

Repair works in peak tourist season

As there are more vehicles on the city’s roads when compared to the other normal days, certain decisions taken by the authorities are facing public criticism. The road works launched on the ever-busy Male Mahadeshwara Road in Nazarbad for example. Commuters are questioning the timing of the road works in peak tourist season.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is repairing/asphalting the stretch from Nazarbad Police Station Circle up to Milk Dairy junction at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and as such, the crucial road has been closed now.

Though alternative roads have been provided, the surrounding areas are witnessing bumper-to-bumper traffic at all times due to the high number of tourist vehicles, especially buses. Many schools and educational institutions even from North Karnataka have brought children in buses to Mysuru and this has resulted in chaotic situations on most of the roads. Due to the general rush, these buses cannot be overtaken and vehicles are forced to move in perpetually slow-moving traffic.

Traffic rush on Dasara Exhibition road.

Lack of foresight

The stretch from Nazarbad Police Station Circle up to Milk Dairy junction is a crucial road to reach the foot of Chamundi Hill and as the repairs have been taken up now, the surrounding roads near Air Force Selection Board junction, towards Yeraganahalli Circle, Karanji Lake Road, Lalitha Mahal Palace Road, Kurubarahalli Circle and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station Road are clogged. The ever-blocked roads are also hampering the emergency services to and from the hospitals in the surrounding areas and the commuters are questioning the timing of the road repairs. “The MCC’s decision to take up road works now is flawed as this is a peak season. Instead, the road could have been repaired in mid-January when the pressure of tourists is eased,” said a commuter.

The commuters are criticising the officers and elected representatives for lacking foresight. “In fact, the officers and leaders must facilitate smooth traffic flow and add to the tourist convenience. But here, they are making things worse for commuters, tourists and the general public,” he added.