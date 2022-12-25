Chamundi Hill gate vandalised

December 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the four gates that provide access to Chamundi Hill has been damaged by a speeding vehicle. Though the incident occurred 10 days ago, it was noticed this morning by some walkers who alerted the Public Works Department about the fallen gate. Surprisingly, this incident did not even come to the notice of the beat Police who make regular rounds.

The gate that has been damaged is Thavarekatte-Nandi Road Gate. It was locked by PWD to prevent entry of vehicles in the wake of road repair works that have been taken up following a series of landslides atop Chamundi Hill.

There are four gates that lead to Chamundi Hill. The first gate that leads to the Hill is from Thavarekatte Main Arch. The second is from Thavarekatte to Nandi Bull, the third one is from Lalitha Mahal Road and the fourth gate is through Uthanahalli Road, the southern side of the Hill. These gates have been installed to prevent unauthorised entry.

Local villagers said that a particular vehicle has entered the Chamundi Hill from Uthanahalli side and proceeded towards Nandi Statue. Later, it entered the Thavarekatte-Nandi Gate, that is one-way.

As the road was steep, the speeding vehicle crashed onto the gate and the hinges have given way. The gate was already damaged as the hinges were rusted due to continuous rains. The vehicle that has damaged the gate has not been traced till now and as there are no CCTV cameras by the side of the gate, the tracing becomes challenging.

Due to the damaged gate, vehicles have started entering and exiting from that road. Today, many vehicles were spotted on the road that was closed till now. The sudden rush of vehicles has disturbed the peace and tranquillity of the area.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, PWD Executive Engineer Raju said that the gate will be repaired immediately and emergency funds will be sanctioned.

“Repair works will be completed in a day or two as we do not want people to enter the road where repair work is in progress,” he said.