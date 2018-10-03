Prime Minister Modi to interact with City BJP workers on Oct.10

Mysuru was chosen for video conferencing as MP Pratap Simha has large social media followers

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary constituency under the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad’ programme through video-conferencing on Oct.10 from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The interaction will be available on the Narendra Modi App.

On the occasion, the PM will directly connect with over 1,000 party workers and will indirectly connect with all the party workers. This interaction has been possible thanks to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha who is very active in social media and has a huge fan following.

During the last Parliamentary Session, Modi had told party MPs to be more active on social media and have at least three lakh followers on their official Twitter accounts. During BJP’s Parliamentary meeting, the MPs were also asked to reach out to the people to expose the lies of the Opposition parties.

The importance of social media was especially highlighted and a presentation was also shown to help MPs understand why connecting with voters online was a necessary aspect of contemporary democracies. The MPs were reportedly told to keep people in their constituencies aware of all the Govt. achievement since 2014.

During the three-hour meeting, it was also noted that 43 BJP MPs do not have a Facebook account and that among those who do, 77 are not verified on the social media platform. It was also revealed at the meeting that only 9 MPs (including Pratap Simha) had social media followers of over 3 lakh. At that time, the PM had announced that he will interact with the party workers of those constituencies where the MP has over 3 lakh followers.

Mysuru-Kodagu constituency was chosen for the PM’s ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad’ on Oct.10 as Pratap Simha is the only MP from among the 17 MPs of Karnataka to have more than 3 lakh followers. Simha has over 4.75 lakh followers on Facebook and has 1.78 lakh followers on Twitter.