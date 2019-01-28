Prime Minister pays rich tributes to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

It is Narendra Modi’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2019

New Delhi: A day after the country celebrated its 70th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first edition of his popular monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year 2019 yesterday.

Modi began his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech by paying tribute to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, who passed away recently. He said that the Seer had dedicated his entire life to social service, working for the social and educational welfare of scores of people.

“Shivakumara Swamiji was a true follower of Lord Basaveshwara’s tenet ‘Kayakave Kailash.’ During his life spanning 111 years, he strove tirelessly towards social, educational and economic upliftment of thousands of people.”

“I have had fortunate opportunity to be blessed by Swamiji, many a time. In 2007, on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, our former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had paid a visit to Tumakuru,” he added.

Modi also urged the young generation to register themselves as a voter as the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner.

In his podcast, he stated, “This year, our country will hold another Lok Sabha election. This is the first time ever that young persons born in the 21st Century can exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. I urge the young generation to register themselves as voters if they are eligible.”

The PM also lauded the Election Commission of India for conducting massive elections in India and making efforts to strengthen India’s democracy.

News 9

