Trial Blasts at KRS cancelled

Mandya: Bowing to pressure from farmers, social activists and other protesting groups, authorities of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) have cancelled the controversial trial blasts around Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

The blasts were to be conducted by scientists from Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) this morning to study the impact of vibrations on the Dam caused by hundreds of stone quarries surrounding the Dam. The CWPRS officials will now return to Pune without conducting the blasts.

The four-member CWPRS team had arrived from Pune to conduct the trial blasts following the request from CNNL and Mandya District Administration.

Farmers and social activists had opposed the blasts and they resorted to a “go back” campaign as the CWPRS scientists entered the Dam premises this morning.

Farmers and social activists are arguing that the study should be conducted under the supervision of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest an Climate Change.

According to them, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), a Karnataka Government Agency, has already recommended a ban on mining activities around KRS and now there is no need of another Government agency to conduct trial blasts.

Earlier this morning, tension prevailed around CNNL Office at the Dam as members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Members of Stone Crusher and Quarry Owners of Association held protests at different spots over the issue of trial blasts.

Hundreds of farmers, progressive organisations under the banner of Cauvery Ulisi Janandolana Samithi staged a ‘go back’ demonstration, demanding the CWPRS scientists not to conduct the trial blasts.

They shouted slogans against Mandya District Administration for giving permission for the blasts despite their stiff opposition. They urged the authorities to ban all kinds of stone quarrying and mining activities around KRS Reservoir as it not only threatened the safety of the Dam, but also damaged the flora, fauna as well as houses and property of the people residing in its vicinity.

They threatened that they would not vacate the spot until unless CWPRS officials go back from KRS. They also alleged that trial blasts was a conspiracy to help some quarry owners.

On the other hand, members of Stone Crushers and Quarry Owners Association protested in front of CNNL Office urging officials to allow trial blasts as per the fixed schedule.

They said over 65 quarry operators conducting their activities around KRS Dam and their livelihood and people engaged in this activity were affected by the ban on mining activities imposed by Mandya District Administration.

